Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 24 March 2021 01:19 Hits: 9

Sad news out of Texas Tuesday evening (3-23) as it's been revealed that country, Christian, and classic pop artist B.J. Thomas has been diagnosed with Stage IV Lung Cancer. The five-time Grammy winner is known for the song, "(Hey Won't You Play) Another Somebody Done Somebody Wrong Song."

