Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Sunday, 21 March 2021 09:22 Hits: 7

US poet Amanda Gorman wowed the world with her impressive inaugural recitation in January. Now, we take a closer look at the modern pull of this literary form.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/world-poetry-day-how-the-art-form-is-going-digital/a-56852149?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf