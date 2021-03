Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 18 March 2021 13:06 Hits: 1

Christopher Jones started with cello at age three, played in the family orchestra as a kid, and went on to earn a Bachelors in Cello Performance, and a Masters and […]

Read more http://www.elmoremagazine.com/2021/03/music-news/christopher-jones-weds-appalachia-and-bach