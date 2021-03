Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 19 March 2021 01:07 Hits: 3

"I want to make something very clear and unequivocal; I condemn and stand in complete opposition to all forms of racism and oppression and always have," guitarist says

Read more https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-news/kenny-wayne-shepherd-blues-music-awards-nomination-rescinded-1144236/