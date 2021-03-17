Celebrating the One-Year Anniversary of Jorma Kaukonen’s Free Quarantine Concerts Broadcast Live From the Fur Peace Ranch

The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

For a year Jorma Kaukonen has been there for thousands of fans. With a wry sense of humor, Jorma intersperses music with lifetime stories, fields fans’ questions with honesty and engages with his family live on YouTube.  The Fur Peace Ranch is celebrating the Quarantine Concerts’ one-year anniversary April 3, 2021. “One of the 10 Best Quarantine Concerts Online” said The New York Times twice!

Since April 4, 2020 the music has not stopped. This Saturday, March 20 marks Quarantine Concert #42. The concerts will continue for the foreseeable future at 8 p.m. EDT.Subscribe for latest updates. All live shows are both broadcast and archived on the Fur Peace Ranch YouTube Channel.

The touring begins with Hot Tuna performing select live dates.

Correction: April 10  Fur Peace Station, Pomeroy, OH  Acoustic Hot Tuna date moved to May 29

May 04  Vinoski Winery, Belle Vernon, PA  Jorma Kaukonen

May 06  Homer Ctr. Drive-in, Homer, NY  Jorma Kaukonen

May 09  Tupelo Music Hall, Derry, NH  Jorma Kaukonen

New Jorma and Jack dates. Acoustic Hot Tuna!

May 29  Fur Peace Station, Pomeroy, OH  Acoustic Hot Tuna

June 04  King Center , Melbourne, FL

June 05  Capitol Theatre,  Clearwater, FL

June 06  Old School Square,  Delray Beach, FL

June 08  Key West Theatre,  Key West, FL

Sept 11  Fur Peace Station, Pomeroy, OH  Jorma / Larry Campbell & Teresa Williams

Sept 25  Ryman Auditorium, Nashville, TN  Jorma / Tommy Emmanuel

Nov 13  Fur Peace Station, Pomeroy, OH  Electric Hot Tuna

On Tour Togther! Electric Hot Tuna & David Grisman Trio with Danny Barnes and Sam Grisman

Nov 24  The Birchmere, Alexandria, VA

Nov 26  The Paramount, Huntington, NY

Nov 27  The Mahaiwe Theater, Great Barrington, MA

Nov 28  The Wilbur, Boston, MA

Nov 30  Flynn Theatre, Burlington, VT

Dec 01  The Egg, Albany, NY

Dec 03  Penn’s Peak, Jim Thorpe, PA

Dec 04  The Capitol Theatre, Port Chester, NY

Dec 05  Count Basie Theatre, Red Bank, NJ

Dec 07  Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall, Munhall, PA

Dec 08  Kent Stage, Kent, OH

Dec 09  Ludlow Garage, Cincinnati, OH

Recorded with kindred spirit John Hurlbut, Jorma’s latest release can be heard on Americana, blues, NPR, and independent radio across the country. In case you missed it, here is the official music video for “The Ballad of Easy Rider.”

