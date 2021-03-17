Celebrating the One-Year Anniversary of Jorma Kaukonen’s Free Quarantine Concerts Broadcast Live From the Fur Peace Ranch

Articles

Published on Wednesday, 17 March 2021

For a year Jorma Kaukonen has been there for thousands of fans. With a wry sense of humor, Jorma intersperses music with lifetime stories, fields fans’ questions with honesty and engages with his family live on YouTube. The Fur Peace Ranch is celebrating the Quarantine Concerts’ one-year anniversary April 3, 2021. “One of the 10 Best Quarantine Concerts Online” said The New York Times twice!

Since April 4, 2020 the music has not stopped. This Saturday, March 20 marks Quarantine Concert #42. The concerts will continue for the foreseeable future at 8 p.m. EDT.Subscribe for latest updates. All live shows are both broadcast and archived on the Fur Peace Ranch YouTube Channel.

The touring begins with Hot Tuna performing select live dates.

Correction: April 10 Fur Peace Station, Pomeroy, OH Acoustic Hot Tuna date moved to May 29

May 04 Vinoski Winery, Belle Vernon, PA Jorma Kaukonen

May 06 Homer Ctr. Drive-in, Homer, NY Jorma Kaukonen

May 09 Tupelo Music Hall, Derry, NH Jorma Kaukonen

New Jorma and Jack dates. Acoustic Hot Tuna!

May 29 Fur Peace Station, Pomeroy, OH Acoustic Hot Tuna

June 04 King Center , Melbourne, FL

June 05 Capitol Theatre, Clearwater, FL

June 06 Old School Square, Delray Beach, FL

June 08 Key West Theatre, Key West, FL

Sept 11 Fur Peace Station, Pomeroy, OH Jorma / Larry Campbell & Teresa Williams

Sept 25 Ryman Auditorium, Nashville, TN Jorma / Tommy Emmanuel

Nov 13 Fur Peace Station, Pomeroy, OH Electric Hot Tuna

On Tour Togther! Electric Hot Tuna & David Grisman Trio with Danny Barnes and Sam Grisman

Nov 24 The Birchmere, Alexandria, VA

Nov 26 The Paramount, Huntington, NY

Nov 27 The Mahaiwe Theater, Great Barrington, MA

Nov 28 The Wilbur, Boston, MA

Nov 30 Flynn Theatre, Burlington, VT

Dec 01 The Egg, Albany, NY

Dec 03 Penn’s Peak, Jim Thorpe, PA

Dec 04 The Capitol Theatre, Port Chester, NY

Dec 05 Count Basie Theatre, Red Bank, NJ

Dec 07 Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall, Munhall, PA

Dec 08 Kent Stage, Kent, OH

Dec 09 Ludlow Garage, Cincinnati, OH

Recorded with kindred spirit John Hurlbut, Jorma’s latest release can be heard on Americana, blues, NPR, and independent radio across the country. In case you missed it, here is the official music video for “The Ballad of Easy Rider.”

