Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 16 March 2021 01:16 Hits: 9

Many consider the 2015 album Adobe Sessions by Cody Jinks as his masterpiece. And now it's receiving two new editions to commemorate the album's success, while a special tribute album to country legend Lefty Frizzell from Cody Jinks is also on the way.

