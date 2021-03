Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 12 March 2021 17:36 Hits: 4

A year after its release, Clark's album 'Your Life Is a Record' gets a boost from Brandi Carlile, Lindsey Buckingham

Read more https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-country/brandy-clark-grammy-nominations-your-life-is-a-record-1140762/