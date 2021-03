Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 11 March 2021

Corea, who died in February, remains the most-awarded jazz musician in Grammys history. But Corea, who always identified as a jazz player, wasn't landlocked by any genre conventions. He wasn't alone.

(Image credit: Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images)

