Osiris Announces New Artist Spotlight Podcast: ‘Wheels Off With Rhett Miller’

Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 10 March 2021 17:14 Hits: 3

Osiris Media has announced that Wheels Off with Rhett Miller is the newest Artist Spotlight podcast to join the music podcast network. These podcasts give artists a platform to discuss, interview and share their experiences, thoughts and passions with listeners.

Hosted by Rhett Miller, musician and frontman for the Old 97’s, Wheels Off draws attention to the life of the artist. Musicians, authors, actors, comedians, and media personalities discuss the joys and challenges of creating in the digital age — as well as moments that helped to define their respective careers.

Drive-By Truckers co-founder Patterson Hood is featured in the latest episode, in which he discusses his decision to make the new record, The New OK, during the pandemic. Hood also explains what life in Portland was like during the George Floyd protests and how he was able to process those perturbing moments by writing songs.

Other guests include Rosanne Cash, Rob Thomas, Fred Armisen, Jeff Tweedy, Wyatt Cynac, Maggie Smith, Silvia Barban, Rainn Wilson, Alison Moorer, Julia Cameron, and more. This week’s episode features musician Patterson Hood of the Drive-By Truckers. Upcoming guests include novelist Lauren Groff, singer-songwriter Robert Ellis, writer/director Jenny Turner Hall, artist Ashley Longshore, David Wax (David Wax Museum), drummer John Densmore (The Doors), and more.

“Rhett brings an entirely new level of storytelling to Osiris,” said Kirsten Cluthe, COO of Osiris Media. “His conversations are enlightening, enjoyable journeys into the lives of his guests and listeners will learn something new in each conversation. And Rhett chooses incredible guests, which makes Wheels Off a great tool for discovery.”

Other Artist Spotlight shows include Salute the Songbird with Maggie Rose, Comes A Time, with Oteil Burbridge and Mike Finoia;Eric Krasno Plus One; Inside the Musicians Brain, with Chris Pandolfi; and Moods & Modes with Alex Skolnick.

Feature image credit: Ebru Yildiz

The post Osiris Announces New Artist Spotlight Podcast: ‘Wheels Off With Rhett Miller’ appeared first on American Blues Scene.

Read more https://www.americanbluesscene.com/osiris-announces-new-artist-spotlight-podcast-wheels-off-with-rhett-miller/