Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 10 March 2021 16:01 Hits: 2

Triston Marez has been a traditional country guy bubbling up in both Texas and Nashville for a good while now. And now he's about ready to burst into the country music world proper with his debut record, and is getting a boost from a Country Music Hall of Famer to boot.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/triston-marez-duets-with-ronnie-dunn-ahead-of-debut-album/