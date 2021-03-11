The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

ALBUM REVIEW: Caitlin Harnett The Pony Boys – Late Night Essentials

Category: Art/Music Hits: 1

Caitlin Harnett & The Pony Boys Late Night Essentials Evening Records Caitlin Harnett's 2014 debut album The River Runs North was an accomplished exercise in confessional, acoustic-based contemporary folk with a strength of songwriting at its core. As part of a an established collective of movers and shakers in the Sydney Americana scene – aiding … Continue reading

