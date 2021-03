Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 10 March 2021

After a stint in federal prison for bank robbery, singer-songwriter Killer Bee (Danny Walker) decamped to Southern California last year and has written an album, When The Soul Lies Down In That Grass, featuring this track ‘Bluebird’. There’s a heartfelt simplicity and rawness to the song with just an acoustic guitar and a raspy voice …

