Published on Monday, 08 March 2021

Pony Bradshaw from north Georgia isn't here to pass judgement on anyone, either his fellow Southerners, or those who may castigate them from afar. His new album 'Calico Jim' is more a deep and involved character study into Southern archetypes, reinstalling the complexities of persona.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/album-review-pony-bradshaws-calico-jim/