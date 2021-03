Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Saturday, 06 March 2021 15:51 Hits: 5

If you're looking for somewhere to turn to fill your Turnpike Troubadours fix amid the Red Dirt band's continued indefinite hiatus, a new option is getting ready to present itself. Long-time Turnpike side project RC and the Ambers has just finished up a studio album.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/turnpike-troubadours-side-project-rc-the-ambers-ready-album/