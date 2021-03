Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 05 March 2021 10:04 Hits: 3

On March 5th, conductor Gustavo Dudamel and the Los Angeles Philharmonic return to the Hollywood Bowl to launch the second season of their virtual concert series, Sound/Stage.

(Image credit: Gabriel Bouys/AFP via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/deceptivecadence/2021/03/05/973847691/la-philharmonic-reunites-for-socially-distanced-virtual-concert-series