Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 05 March 2021 19:59 Hits: 1

Bunny Wailer, the legendary reggae artist who founded The Wailers alongside Bob Marley and Peter Tosh, died in Kingston, Jamaica, on March 2.

(Image credit: Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/03/05/972864719/remembering-bunny-wailer-reggae-mystic-and-wailers-co-founder-dead-at-73