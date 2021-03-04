Tom Petty’s ‘Finding Wildflowers (Alternate Versions)’ Announced

Articles

Tom Petty’s FindingWildflowers (Alternate Versions) — curated with help from his family, bandmates and collaborators — features 16 studio recordings of alternate takes, long cuts and jam versions of Wildflowers songs as Tom, band members and co-producer Rick Rubin worked to finalize the album in 1994.

The release offers fans further deep access into the writing and recording of Wildflowers, as well as realizing the full vision of the project as Tom had always intended.

Today sees the release of “You Saw Me Comin’.” The previously unreleased song and recording from 1992 and the final track on the collection premieres alongside a video directed by Joel Kazuo Knoernschild and Katie Malia.

Reflecting on the recording, Benmont Tench notes, “There’s this kind of longing in the song, in the way that he wrote the chord structure, the melody and the lyrics. It’s wistful, and it would have been the perfect way to end the disc.”

Finding Wildflowers (Alternate Versions) Limited Edition gold vinyl is available now.

