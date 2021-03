Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 04 March 2021 10:00 Hits: 2

The Icelandic composer and pianist takes us inside his Reykjavik studio for his Tiny Desk quarantine set.

(Image credit: NPR)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/03/04/973415327/olafur-arnalds-tiny-desk-home-concert