The Tummies Will Swing, Shimmy and Sing Into Your ‘Little Blue Heart’

Published on Wednesday, 03 March 2021

Meet The Tummies: Brit-pop from the 60s like Gerry and The Pacemakers, Manfred Mann, The Rooks, and early Beatles – but modernized. Step back in a time when all you wanted was a date on Saturday night, a cool car, and a great place to hang out with your friends. This is what The Tummies are all about.

Based out of Nashville, TN – with couple Dana Radford and Judd Fuller at the helm – the two wrote songs in every room of their Tudor style home in East Nashville, just having fun and being spontaneous. The band’s debut album, 9:30 Girl, was recorded in Nashville and produced by the group with Caleb Sherman.

The energetic duo has had a love affair with the Beatles since they were young children. Judd explains, “My mother was born and raised in Liverpool, England, and my earliest memories are hearing those old Beatles records through my sister’s bedroom wall. I also remember the lilting sound of my mother’s English accent, tying it all together.” For Dana, it represents her first childhood musical love. She recalls stacks of Beatles 45s were being played in her house and has a fond memory of unwrapping Abbey Road for a Christmas gift in 1969. And, ironically, she was born on the very day the Beatles first landed in America! “The Beatles, and their amazing music, are parts of our DNA! We can’t get enough of the sound!”

The Tummies players read like the Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame Museum brochure: Judd Fuller on bass and vocals, has played and recorded with Peter Wolf (frontman for J. Geils Band) – Rodney Atkins – Carly Simon – Maggie Rose and 80s Pop Sensation Tiffany. Vocalist Dana Radford has been a sought-out session singer from NYC to Nashville. Sandy Gennaro on drums has recorded and toured with Cyndi Lauper – The Monkees- Joan Jett & The Blackhearts – The Pat Travers Band – Bo Diddley – Johnny Winter. Guitarists Philip Shouse and Jeremy Asbrock on guitars, background vocals, have been involved with solo projects with Gene Simmons and Ace Frehley of KISS and many others.

The first single, “Little Blue Heart,” captures the musical spirit with the swinging drums, chiming guitars, and a fabulous catchy hook! As the story goes, Judd says, “We were walking on a paved bike trail in the park, and we came upon a spot where someone had spilled some blue paint. One of the spots was, well, shaped like a little blue heart.” The pair’s voices – unison and harmony – melt nicely against the music backdrop.

*Feature image credit: Jeff Fasano

