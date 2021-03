Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 03 March 2021 10:03 Hits: 5

Ahead of writing her Song Project entry, Edmonson's focus dramatically shifted, from a budding community of fans to her Texas-based mother, who went through the ringer while they were apart.

(Image credit: Charlotte Pinson/Courtesy of the artist)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/03/03/972879180/kat-edmonson-hopes-this-song-project-entry-if-youre-scared-will-comfort-her-mom