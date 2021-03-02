Jorma Kaukonen Approaches One Year of Free Live Virtual Concerts, Touring to Begin

Articles

For almost a year, Jorma Kaukonen has been there for thousands of fans. Since April 4, 2020, with a wry sense of humor, Jorma intersperses music with lifetime stories, fields fans’ questions with honesty and engages with his family live on YouTube. The music has not stopped! This Saturday, March 6, will be Quarantine Concert #40. And they will be celebrating their one year anniversary April 3, 2021.

The concerts will continue for the foreseeable future at 8 p.m. EST. All live shows are both broadcast and archived on the Fur Peace Ranch YouTube channel.

Recorded with kindred spirit John Hurlbut, Jorma’s latest release, The River Flows, can be heard on Americana, Blues, NPR and Independent radio across the country. Watch the official video for “The Ballad of Easy Rider” below.

The Touring Begins with Electric Hot Tuna

(Jorma Kaukonen, Jack Casady, Justin Guip)

and

The David Grisman Trio

with Sam Grisman and Danny Barnes

Nov 24 The Birchmere, Washington, D.C.

Nov 26 The Paramount, Huntington, NY

Nov 27 Mahaiwee Theatre, Great Barrington, MA

Nov 28 Wilbur Theatre, Boston, MA

Nov 30 Flynn Theatre, Burlington, VT

Dec 01 The Egg, Albany, NY

Dec 03 Penn’s Peak, Jim Thorpe, PA

Dec 04 Capitol Theatre, Port Chester, NY

Dec 05 Count Basie Theatre, Red Bank, NJ

Dec 07 Carnegie of Homestead M.H., Pittsburgh, PA

Dec 08 Kent Stage, Kent, OH

Dec 09 Ludlow Garage, Cincinnati, OH

For more information and tickets:

http://jormakaukonen.com/tour.php

