The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Jorma Kaukonen Approaches One Year of Free Live Virtual Concerts, Touring to Begin

Category: Art/Music Hits: 4

For almost a year, Jorma Kaukonen has been there for thousands of fans. Since April 4, 2020, with a wry sense of humor, Jorma intersperses music with lifetime stories, fields fans’ questions with honesty and engages with his family live on YouTube. The music has not stopped! This Saturday, March 6, will be Quarantine Concert #40. And they will be celebrating their one year anniversary April 3, 2021.

Jorma Kaukonen Approaches One Year of Free Live Virtual Concerts, Touring to Begin

The concerts will continue for the foreseeable future at 8 p.m. EST. All live shows are both broadcast and archived on the Fur Peace Ranch YouTube channel.

Recorded with kindred spirit John Hurlbut, Jorma’s latest release, The River Flows, can be heard on Americana, Blues, NPR and Independent radio across the country. Watch the official video for “The Ballad of Easy Rider” below.

The Touring Begins with Electric Hot Tuna

(Jorma Kaukonen, Jack Casady, Justin Guip)

and 

The David Grisman Trio

with Sam Grisman and Danny Barnes

Nov 24  The Birchmere, Washington, D.C.

Nov 26   The Paramount, Huntington, NY

Nov 27  Mahaiwee Theatre, Great Barrington, MA

Nov 28  Wilbur Theatre, Boston, MA

Nov 30  Flynn Theatre, Burlington, VT

Dec 01  The Egg, Albany, NY

Dec 03  Penn’s Peak, Jim Thorpe, PA

Dec 04  Capitol Theatre, Port Chester, NY

Dec 05   Count Basie Theatre, Red Bank, NJ

Dec 07  Carnegie of Homestead M.H., Pittsburgh, PA

Dec 08  Kent Stage, Kent, OH

Dec 09  Ludlow Garage, Cincinnati, OH

For more information and tickets:

http://jormakaukonen.com/tour.php

 

 

 

The post Jorma Kaukonen Approaches One Year of Free Live Virtual Concerts, Touring to Begin appeared first on American Blues Scene.

Read more https://www.americanbluesscene.com/jorma-kaukonen-approaches-one-year-of-free-live-virtual-concerts-touring-to-begin/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version