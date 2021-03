Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 02 March 2021 21:21 Hits: 2

Tennessee songwriter Julien Baker's new album "Little Oblivions" reveals new folds in the musician's road to recovery from addiction.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/03/02/972970898/album-review-julien-baker-embraces-struggles-with-addiction-in-little-oblivions