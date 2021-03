Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 01 March 2021 19:01 Hits: 6

It’s that time of year again to consider who might be in the running for the precious few spots as the newest inductees into the Country Music Hall of Fame. A secret committee commissioned by the CMA is going over their final ballots and whittling down the names to the few who will make it.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/country-music-hall-of-fame-picks-predictions-for-2021/