Old 97’s to Release ‘Fight Songs Deluxe Edition’

Pioneers of the 1990s alt-country movement, the Old 97’s have been together with their original line up for over 25 years and have released 12 studio albums. Run Out Groove is releasing their classic second album for Elektra Records on vinyl for the very first time!

Photo courtesy of Run Out Groove

The 180g deluxe 3-LP set features the original 1999 album, a 2021 remix by GRAMMY-winning producer Vance Powell, and a bonus disc of unreleased 1998 demos all mastered from the original analog tapes.

Anyone that pre-orders the title @RunOutGrooveVinyl.com by March 28, will receive an unreleased digital track: the 2021 Vance Powell remix of the album B-Side – “The Villain,” free with purchase. The deluxe 3-LP edition of Fight Songs set is available topre-order through March 28, and then pressed to a limited and numbered quantity based on pre-orders.

Track listing:

Side A (Original Album Remixed)

1 Jagged 3:27

2 Lonely Holiday 4:08

3 Oppenheimer 3:27

4 Indefinitely 3:41

5 What We Talk About 4:10

6 Crash On The Barrelhead

.

Side B (Original Album Remixed)

1 Murder (Or A Heart Attack) 3:41

2 Alone So Far 4:17

3 Busted Afternoon 3:11

4 Nineteen 3:41

5 Let The Idiot Speak 3:43

6 Valentine 3:08

.

Side C (2021 Remix)

1 Jagged 3:27

2 Lonely Holiday 4:08

3 Oppenheimer 3:27

4 Indefinitely 3:41

5 What We Talk About 4:10

6 Crash On The Barrelhead

.

Side D (2021 Remix)

1 Murder (Or A Heart Attack) 3:41

2 Alone So Far 4:17

3 Busted Afternoon 3:11

4 Nineteen 3:41

5 Let The Idiot Speak 3:43

6 Valentine 3:08

*Feature image courtesy of Old 97’s site

