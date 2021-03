Articles

Kyle Jenkins, the ever prolific frontman of QLD alt-country group Suicide Swans, has released the first single from his second solo album Love, Lost Love. ‘Rosey Red Day’ sees Kyle reflecting on positivity in the face of the terror and destruction that’s rife in contemporary society. Over a flurry of strummed acoustic guitar strings and …

