Published on Sunday, 28 February 2021

There was a big Evan Felker sighting on Saturday, February 27th, as longtime frontman and songwriter of the Turnpike Troubadours turned up playing with The Teague Brothers at a benefit concert. Evan Felker performed "7&7," "Gin, Smoke, Lies," "Good Lord, Lorrie," and "Every Girl."

