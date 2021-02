Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Sunday, 28 February 2021 19:01 Hits: 1

Along with picking one of the hottest and most well-respected producers from the independent side of country for his comeback record, Tritt has also called on some of the best songwriters and performers at the moment. Don't expect a dated retrospective from Tritt.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/travis-tritts-1st-album-in-14-years-features-formidable-songwriters/