Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Sunday, 28 February 2021 17:01 Hits: 3

Jack was a trained violinist and orchestra conductor who shared his love for classical music with his family.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Jillian Knutson)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/songs-of-remembrance/2021/02/28/971502758/jack-ranney-80-edward-elgars-nimrod