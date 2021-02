Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 26 February 2021 15:20 Hits: 1

The college football coach always got a rush from this adrenaline-producing 1982 hit, no matter how many times he heard it during his 23-year career at DePauw University.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Pam Mourouzis)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/songs-of-remembrance/2021/02/26/969538458/nick-mourouzis-83-survivors-eye-of-the-tiger