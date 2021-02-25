Modfather Paul Weller Heralds New Album With Release of ‘Cosmic Fringes’ Video

Articles

Silver linings can be found amidst the global pandemic; one among them is the productive tear Paul Weller has been on. The ex-leader of The Jam will release his 16th solo album since his 1992 self-titled debut, which follows June 2020’s UK chart-topping On Sunset.

Photo courtesy of Black Box LA

After his tour dates were postponed during the spring of last year, Weller redirected his attention to new ideas, thus new songs. He started to record them on his own with just vocals, piano and guitar which he’d send to his core band members (drummer Ben Gordelier, Steve Cradock on guitar and bassist Andy Crofts) to add their parts. The band reconvened at Weller’s Black Barn studio in Surrey when restrictions were lifted to finish the work, and the album took its shape.

Fat Pop (Volume 1) is a distinct collection of sounds, with no one style prevailing. A handful of quality guests appear, including Lia Metcalfe, Andy Fairweather Low, Hannah Peel, and Weller’s daughter Leah. Watch the video for the synth-heavy “Cosmic Fringes” below.

Tracklisting:

Cosmic Fringes True Fat Pop Shades Of Blue Glad Times Cobweb / Connections Testify That Pleasure Failed Moving Canvas In Better Times Still Glides The Stream

Fat Pop comes in several formats:

Standard CD

Individual exclusive cassettes for Indie Record Stores and Paul’s artist store

Individual exclusive colored vinyl for Amazon, Indie Record Stores and Paul’s artist store

Black heavyweight vinyl

Exclusive picture disc vinyl

Deluxe Formats which include Fat Pop, Mid-Sömmer Musik (the live special from November last year) and bonus tracks:

3 CD Box Set

3 LP Box set – black heavyweight vinyl



*Feature image courtesy of artist’s site

