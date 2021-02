Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 25 February 2021 16:10 Hits: 4

Ever since honky tonk sweetheart Charlie Marie sent hearts swooning with her self-titled five-song EP in 2019, we've been we've been waiting for something new, and for the moment that hopefully might be her big country music breakout. Well ladies and gentlemen, this could be it.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/patsy-cline-inspired-charlie-marie-sets-new-album-ramble-on/