Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 25 February 2021 02:14 Hits: 2

To celebrate the 20th Anniversary of the band and re-establish their Southern roots, Georgia-based Southern rock badasses Blackberry Smoke will be releasing their latest record called 'You Hear Georgia.' They've also added a couple of new members to the band recently.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/blackberry-smoke-announces-new-album-new-members/