Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 24 February 2021 17:43 Hits: 6

"I hope that what I’ve written will show people something about my songs and my life that they haven’t seen before," music legend says of two-volume, 960-page collection

Read more https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-news/paul-mccartney-the-lyrics-book-1132709/