Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 22 February 2021 05:40 Hits: 3

Straight from the opening guitar licks you know this track is going to hit the spot. It kicks along like a hot-wired boot heel on a wooden honky tonk dancefloor. Sass, humour and hooks to burn, ‘Everything Is Trash’ is the debut single from new solo country / Americana act Roberta Faceplant, who is Philadelphia-based …

