Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Sunday, 21 February 2021 18:21 Hits: 6

If you frequent this dark, moldy corner of the internet, you don't need anyone to clue you into who Colter Wall is, or convince you of his genius. The reigning Saving Country Music Artist of the Year reigns supreme in your musical ethos already. But despite all the high-profile endorsements, Colter is still a relative unknown.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/comedian-goes-off-about-the-genius-of-colter-wall/