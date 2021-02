Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 19 February 2021 15:00 Hits: 1

Country music's race problem became a hot topic in early February, but the roots of racial injustice in the industry go much deeper. Two Nashville writers unpack the history and recent responses.

(Image credit: Beto Lopez, Samantha Everette, Rick Diamond/Getty Images, Duane Prokop/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/02/19/968763249/with-all-eyes-on-country-music-will-black-nashville-get-the-reckoning-it-deserve