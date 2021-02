Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 19 February 2021 16:09 Hits: 1

Charley Crockett is one of the most formidable country artists for keeping the flame of authentic country music burning at the moment. With purpose and a servant's heart, he leans into this charge once again with this unexpected cover of the James Hand song "Lesson in Depression."

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/charley-crockett-tributes-james-hand-with-lesson-in-depression/