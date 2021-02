Articles

French-born New York artist Fritz Michel has released this new single from his upcoming EP Blue Vibes. He plays in electric jazz and rock bands but his solo material mixes a subtle Lou Reed vibe with a David Berman (Silver Jews, Purple Mountains) countrified indie rock feel. It’s a classic sound with an artful twist. …

