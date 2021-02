Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Sunday, 14 February 2021 13:00 Hits: 3

The innovative Ibach baby grand, brought from Germany in the 1930s by a Jewish family fleeing the Nazis, sat unplayable for decades. That's about to change, thanks to the family's grandchildren.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/02/14/967807203/a-rare-piano-that-escaped-the-holocaust-gets-restored-to-glory