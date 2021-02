Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 12 February 2021 15:42 Hits: 2

It's rare these days you run into one of those albums that immediately gives you that tingly feeling like you know you'll still be listening to it years from now, but this is one of them. 'Music City Joke' ain't no laughing matter.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/album-review-mac-leapharts-music-city-joke/