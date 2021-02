Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Saturday, 13 February 2021 12:00 Hits: 4

Even when forced online by the pandemic, music therapy sessions continue to help patients in some ways talk therapy can't. "Music is this portal," says one therapist and COVID-19 long-hauler.

(Image credit: Michele Abercrombie/NPR)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/health-shots/2021/02/13/965644120/music-therapy-brings-solace-to-covid-19-patients-and-healers