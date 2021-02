Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 12 February 2021 15:42 Hits: 3

Born in Sarajevo, Flory Jagoda celebrated the music and language of her ancestors who had been expelled from Spain in 1492. She died Jan. 29 at age 97.

(Image credit: Dayna Smith/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/02/12/966942550/remembering-flory-jagoda-who-preserved-sephardic-jewish-music-and-language