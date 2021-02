Articles

Published on Friday, 12 February 2021

William Salter, who co-wrote the popular love song, told his granddaughter that the radio kept him company during a lonely childhood. When he later found the bass, he said, "I found myself."

(Image credit: Jamal Salter)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/02/12/966509925/just-the-two-of-us-songwriter-found-his-sound-in-solitude