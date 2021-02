Articles

Rose City Band, the project of Ripley Johnson when he’s not immersed in the world of Wooden Shjips or Moon Duo, has announced that album number three will be released on May 21st. Based on ‘Lonely Spaces’ (below) expect more of his amazing blend of dreamy, chooglin’, cosmic country. Press release spiel… Rose City Band …

