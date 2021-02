Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 12 February 2021

Wild Earp has released a new song in ‘Same Old Sorry Lesson’ which hits some mighty fine traditional country and honky tonk sounds and themes. He does this kind of thing so well, with the sublime backing of his band The Free for Alls. The song follows his 2020 release ‘Oligarchy Blues’. Here in Australia, …

