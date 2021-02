Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 11 February 2021 11:26 Hits: 4

From drive-in concerts to beer deliveries, Carnival organizers are finding creative ways to celebrate despite the COVID pandemic.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/germany-s-scaled-down-coronavirus-carnival/a-56514802?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf