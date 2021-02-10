Roots Guitar Guru Damon Fowler to Release New Album March 26th

Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 10 February 2021 17:51 Hits: 3

Damon Fowler is proud to announce the release of his eighth album, Alafia Moon. It will drop via Landslide Records, March 26, 2021. Florida’s Gulf Coast has produced a plethora of distinctive musicians, from the blues of Tampa Red to jazz greats Cannonball and Nat Adderley to former Allman Brothers guitarist Dickey Betts to The Outlaws. Tampa’s Damon Fowler, a masterful singer, guitarist and songwriter, has absorbed the best of and furthered the work of the region’s definitive artists.

A hard-driving troubadour, Fowler’s music is steeped with soul and representative of the many styles that make up American music’s roots. He has gained the respect of his peers given his featured slot in Butch Trucks’ Freight Train band and his side gig as guitarist in the Dickey Betts Band. Critics have compared Fowler’s guitar work to Johnny Winter and Jeff Beck, while his slide guitar is reminiscent of the late Duane Allman. Fowler can play fiery guitar runs with the best of them, and his lyrical work on lap steel and dobro makes him a stand out performer among the legions of guitar heroes. His new release, Alafia Moon, combines all the influences that have shaped his distinctive blues career.

On the strength of Fowler’s hybrid of roots rock, blues, and sacred steel, the Florida native started wowing audiences with his musical exploits as a teenager, building a reputation as one of the hottest young players on the scene. Adding songwriting and vocal skills to his repertoire over the years has brought him many accolades, with music journalists extolling his originality and maturity as well as his technical guitar expertise.

Alafia Moon was produced by Fowler and George Harris (Cheap Trick, Rick Derringer, Brian Johnson – AC/DC.) Previous releases include: Riverview Drive (1999), Roots and Branches (2000), Live at Skipper’s Smokehouse (2003), Sugar Shack (2009), Devil Got His Way (2011), Sounds of Home (2014), Damon Fowler Live (2015,) and Whiskey Bayou Session (2019).

*Feature image photo credit: Devin Williams

The post Roots Guitar Guru Damon Fowler to Release New Album March 26th appeared first on American Blues Scene.

Read more https://www.americanbluesscene.com/roots-guitar-guru-damon-fowler-to-release-new-album-march-26th/