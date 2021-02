Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 08 February 2021 18:33 Hits: 7

Many fans of Kellie Pickler have been wondering and maybe a little worried about what her next move might be after the Emmy-nominated morning show 'Pickler & Ben' with Ben Aaron was discontinued after two seasons in 2019. Since then we haven't heard much from Pickler

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/kellie-pickler-lands-important-gig-for-2021/