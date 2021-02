Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 08 February 2021 14:22 Hits: 3

Fashion for style-conscious Muslims: The "Modest Fashion" show took place in the Saudi Arabian capital Riyadh. The fashion market in the Muslim world is huge.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/modest-fashion-struts-the-catwalk/a-56494619?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf