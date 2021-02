Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 05 February 2021 10:00 Hits: 3

The release of the band's 10th album, and a world tour in support of it, had to be put on hold thanks to you-know-what. But there's only so long folks can wait before needing some release.

(Image credit: Danny Clinch/Courtesy of the artist)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/02/05/963803253/dave-grohl-talks-foo-fighters-new-saturday-night-party-album-medicine-at-midnigh